Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 271 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $23,277,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.