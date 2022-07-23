Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.58. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.