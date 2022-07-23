Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

