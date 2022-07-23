Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Cut to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.70 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Further Reading

