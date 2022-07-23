Einsteinium (EMC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,918.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.50 million and $9,918.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00250595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,723,219 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

