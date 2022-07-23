Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.16) price objective on Electricité de France (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

EPA EDF opened at €11.77 ($11.89) on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of €7.33 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of €12.48 ($12.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.63.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

