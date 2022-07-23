Elementeum Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,238.53 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $7,238.53 and $340.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016917 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032368 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
