Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 120,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

