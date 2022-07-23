Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0032

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.43 million and $17,534.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

