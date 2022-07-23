Enecuum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,476.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $167,476.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,857,402 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

