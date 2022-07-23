Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $132.00 at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 666.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Entegris by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

