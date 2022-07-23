Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

ELS stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

