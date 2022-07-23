Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $305,948.00

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $59.87 million and $305,948.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00008392 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,288.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.06828869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00250217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00113003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00656219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00543334 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005945 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.