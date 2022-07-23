Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 370 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.81.

Shares of NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

