Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Raised to SEK 289

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.50.

ETTYF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

