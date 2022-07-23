Ethereum Stake Price Reaches $1.65 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $330,739.57 and $7.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00007377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded 16% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
