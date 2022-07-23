Faceter Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $342,975.59 and approximately $16,146.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.37 or 1.00112271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

