Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $426,022.81 and approximately $803.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017344 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033036 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.