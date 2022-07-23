FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

