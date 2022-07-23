FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,299,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $312.26 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

