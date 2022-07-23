FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

