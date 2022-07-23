First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$32.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.81.

FQVLF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

