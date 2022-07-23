First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPL opened at $5.95 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

