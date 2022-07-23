FlypMe Achieves Market Cap of $405,131.49 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $405,131.49 and $1.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

