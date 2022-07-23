FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.