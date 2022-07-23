Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

