Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $296,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

