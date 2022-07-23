Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 710,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.51% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Shares of CVET opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Covetrus

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

