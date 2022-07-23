Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

