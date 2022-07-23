Founders Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.