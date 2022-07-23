Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $105.95 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Frax Share has a total market cap of $105.95 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00029058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

