freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.23) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.26) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.78) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.28) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.10) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

FNTN opened at €22.83 ($23.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.10. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($33.25).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.