Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $3,690,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

