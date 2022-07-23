Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $520,221.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

