GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0170 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $9,395.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00250692 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About GameCredits
GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.
