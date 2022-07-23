GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0170 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $9,395.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00250692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

