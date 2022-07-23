GAMEE 1-Day Volume Hits $293,640.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.45 million and $293,640.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

