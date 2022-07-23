Gatechain Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,431.84 or 1.00000516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

According to CryptoCompare, "GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. "

