GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.44 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.44 ($0.04). 65,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 647,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.82.

About GCM Resources

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.