Genesis Vision One Day Volume Reaches $583.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $970,559.54 and $583.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

