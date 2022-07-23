Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

