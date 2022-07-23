GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Navient Stock Down 0.2 %

NAVI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

