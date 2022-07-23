GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

