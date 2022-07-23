GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

