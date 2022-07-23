GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYEM stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.