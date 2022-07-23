Golem Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Golem has a total market cap of $250.35 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

