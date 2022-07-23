Golem Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Golem has a total market cap of $250.35 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.08 or 1.00019675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006782 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003747 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Golem
Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.
Golem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
