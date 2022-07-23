Gourmet Galaxy Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $70,823.99 and $58,622.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

