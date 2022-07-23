Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

