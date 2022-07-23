Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $328.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

