Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JOANN worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JOANN by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $337.15 million, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.02. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

