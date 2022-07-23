Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Avaya worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avaya by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Avaya Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $2.20 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.